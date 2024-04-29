RAK: Want To Give Your Car Plate A New Look? Here's Where You Can Update It

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 8:43 PM

Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah can now avail the service of giving their vehicle plates a fresh feel.

In a post on their official Instagram handle, Ras Al Khaimah police stated that vehicle-owners of the emirate could "replace their panel with a new look."

This service enables vehicle owners to update their plates with a "new design".

To do this, applicants can visit the ENOC Technical Inspection Station. They must bring their old plates along with them.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Lost your car plate number in the rains? Here's how you can get it back

Tesla wins key China security clearance during Elon Musk visit

Abu Dhabi's first driverless cars race for $2.25 million prize pot, witness nail-biting finish