Asia Mostly Rises To End April

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street moves overnight, while investors assessed factory activity figures from China.

The Nikkei 225 returned to trading Tuesday after a long weekend, to gain 470.9 points, or 1.2%, to 38,405.66.

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda reportedly declined to comment on whether the finance ministry had intervened to prop up yen after it fell to a record low on Monday.

The currency weakened to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar yesterday at 160.03, before strengthening sharply to trade around the 156 level.

Japan's retail sales for March rose at a slower-than-expected pace in March, while unemployment came in slightly above expectations.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 16.12 points, or 0.1%, to 17,763.03.

Korean markets increased only slightly Tuesday. The country's factory output fell in March by the most in 15 months, down 3.2% compared to a 0.6% gain expected by a Reuters poll of economists.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 19.52 points, or 0.5%, to 3,604.39.

Data from China showed manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in April. The official purchasing managers' index came in at 50.4 compared to 50.8 in March. The reading, however, beat Reuters estimates of 50.3.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi edged up 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 2,692.06.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index inched up 10.64 points, or 0.3%, to 3,292.06.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index faltered 98.92 points, or 0.5%, to 20,396.60.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 index jumped 41.26 points, or 0.4%, to 11,957.50.

In Australia, the ASX 200 leaped 26.7 points, or 0.4%, to 7,664.08.









MENAFN30042024000212011056ID1108156311