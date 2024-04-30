Declaring globe`s first ever beauty contest for AI models

(MENAFN) Breaking new ground in the digital realm, the world is about to witness the inaugural edition of 'Miss AI,' an online beauty pageant exclusively dedicated to AI-generated models. Organized by the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) in collaboration with Fanvue, a subscription-based platform akin to OnlyFans, the event is poised to showcase the talents and allure of digitally produced female personas.



Set to be a riveting competition, 'Miss AI' will evaluate contestants on various criteria, including beauty, technological sophistication, and social media influence. According to WAICA's official website, the AI creators' prowess in leveraging social media platforms such as Instagram, along with their engagement metrics and audience growth rates, will significantly impact their standings in the contest.



"We share the vision for the WAICAs to become the Oscars of the AI creator economy," expressed Fanvue co-founder Will Monanage, highlighting the event's significance in the burgeoning landscape of AI-generated content.



To participate in the pageant, creators must submit a 100 percent AI-generated image of a female model and provide detailed insights into the model's creation process, audience metrics, content monetization strategies, and aspirations for societal impact. Notably, creators have the flexibility to submit multiple entries, each featuring a distinct AI-generated model.



Apart from the coveted crown, the top three winners of 'Miss AI' will receive prizes exceeding USD20,000 in value, with the ultimate champion taking home a cash prize of USD5,000.



Additionally, finalists will have the opportunity to benefit from AI mentorship programs, PR services, and other valuable resources, amplifying their presence and impact in the evolving landscape of AI-generated influencer culture.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108156491