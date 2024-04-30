In Kharkiv, Number Of Victims Of Russian Strike Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on the morning of April 30 has increased to nine.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the air of the United News telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Once again the enemy shelled Kharkiv. In the morning, there was a hit in the central part of the city, in the Kyivskyi district, at a garage cooperative - more than 50 cars and garages were smashed. The second hit was in the Kholodnohirsky district. None of the targeted objects is military, there are no soldiers there, and no military vehicles either. Unfortunately, we have one deceased, and nine people sustained injuries of varying severity,” said Terekhov.

According to him, the utility company is also continuing to eliminate the consequences of the April 29 strike.

“They are finishing covering the contours of the windows,” Terekhov noted.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that four of the victims sustained explosive injuries and are in hospital.

“The deceased is a 24-year-old civilian man, he worked at an enterprise. He was at work when the Russians launched an airstrike. He died as a result of a shrapnel wound. Among the nine wounded, three women aged 28, 38, 40, and one 42-year-old man were hospitalized - all with explosive injuries. Five people were treated at the site, the vast majority of them have an acute stress reaction,” he noted.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,“a powerful explosion damaged administrative buildings and more than 40 private garages in the Kyivsky district.

Russian troops hit two districts ofwith KABs: one killed and seven injured

Fire broke out in three of them, three cars caught fire, and six more were damaged. Rescuers quickly eliminated the fire.

In the Kholodnohirsk district, the bomb caused damage to two civilian buildings.

As reported, at about 10 a.m. on April 30, Russian troops conducted airstrikes on the Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv. As of 12 p.m., one person was reported dead and seven injured.

On April 29, the Russians struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with UMPB D30-SN unmanned aerial vehicles.