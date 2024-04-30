Kumaraswamy Slams Siddaramaiah For Dragging Gowda’S Name Into Prajwal Revanna’S Sex Video Scandal

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), April 30 (IANS) As the political slugfest over the obscene video of NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna continued, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) state President, HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday slammed the government for dragging former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's name into the controversy.

Prajwal Revanna is former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson and the nephew of HD Kumaraswamy.

He also slammed the government for connecting the incident to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and forgetting how he had helped Siddaramaiah.

He stated,“Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, do you remember the tragedy which your family suffered. Then, Union Minister for External Affairs, late Sushma Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi rescued you.”

Kumaraswamy, who also contested as an NDA candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha seat, made these remarks while addressing reporters in connection with the sex video scandal involving Prajwal Revanna.

“The Congress has dragged the names of Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the matter. What is the connection between Prime Minister Modi and the matter?” HD Kumaraswamy stated.

“Why are you connecting this incident to Prime Minister Modi? Remember what happened to your family,” he stated.

HD Kumaraswamy also asked how the Chief Minister could hand the case over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) before the victims of the sex scandal could lodge a complaint.

HD Kumaraswamy clarified that if there was sexual exploitation and abuse of women there should be stringent action against the guilty.

HD Kumaraswamy also alleged that there was a conspiracy to defame the family of Deve Gowda and an old case had been brought to the fore during the elections.

“The Chief Minister claims that he had formed the SIT following the statement of the State Women's Commission. They have got the complaints lodged by the women. One of the victims came as a maid to Prajwal Revanna's house in 2012-13. Why have they given a complaint now? It is a conspiracy to defeat the alliance,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

Slamming Siddaramaiah, he charged,“You claim there are 2,000 videos. Where were they prepared? If that many videos are there, had Prajwal Revanna done only that throughout his five year term?”

“Mr. Siddaramaiah, the victims' identities have been revealed. Who will be responsible if something happens to them? Who will take responsibility if some of them commit suicide?” Kumaraswamy stated.