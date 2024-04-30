Iran asks from India to proceed with its effort to stop Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Iran has called upon India to maintain an "active role" in efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza by leveraging international bodies like the United Nations Security Council. In discussions with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized the importance of ceasing aggression and crimes perpetrated by the Israeli government.



The dialogue between the Iranian and Indian counterparts comes in the aftermath of Tehran's retaliatory drone and missile strike on West Jerusalem following an airstrike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of several high-profile officers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.



Jaishankar, in his communication with the Iranian foreign minister, underscored the necessity of de-escalation and urged all parties involved to take responsibility and work towards a peaceful resolution. Shortly after Iran's attack, India issued a statement advocating for immediate de-escalation, restraint, cessation of violence, and a return to diplomatic negotiations.



Among the topics discussed between the diplomats was the fate of the Indian crew members of the Israeli-operated vessel MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran in the Persian Gulf the previous week. Tehran has assured New Delhi of permitting officials to meet with the 17 sailors.



India has consistently supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has called for both parties to engage in meaningful dialogue to achieve lasting peace.

