Azerbaijan, Turkiye Chambers Of Accounts Collaborate On Igdir-Nakhchivan Gas Pipeline Audit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdullayeva

In a significant development fostering bilateral cooperation,the Chambers of Accounts of Azerbaijan and Turkiye have officiallyagreed to conduct a parallel audit of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gaspipeline construction project, Azernews reports.

Last year saw the Accounting Chamber engage in comprehensiveanalytical activities pertaining to funds amounting toapproximately 4 billion manats.

The protocol sealing this collaborative effort was signed onApril 29 at the premises of the "BOTAS" oil and gas company inTurkiye's Aralig district. Notable figures present at the signingceremony included Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the AccountingChamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Metin Yener, Head of theAccounting Chamber of Turkiye.

Abdulvahid Fidan, general director of "BOTAS," also participatedin the document signing ceremony.

"This initiative will mark the dawn of a new era in thecollaboration between our fraternal nations. The audit of the gaspipeline project will leverage the most advanced control methodsand cutting-edge technologies," remarked Metin Yener whileaddressing journalists.