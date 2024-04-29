When Supplies Resume, Should Governments Subsidise Drugs Like Ozempic For Weight Loss? We Asked 5 Experts

Author: Fron Jackson-Webb

You've no doubt heard of Ozempic but have you heard of Wegovy? They're both brand names of the drug semaglutide, which is currently in short supply worldwide.

Ozempic is a lower dose of semaglutide, and is approved and used to treat diabetes in Australia. Wegovovy is approved to treat obesity but is not yet available in Australia. Shortages of both drugs are expected to last throughout 2024 .

Both drugs are expensive. But Ozempic is listed on Australia's Pharmaceutical Benefits Schedule (PBS), so people with diabetes can get a three-week supply for A$31.60 ($7.70 for concession card holders) rather than the full price ($133.80).

Wegovy isn't listed on the PBS to treat obesity, meaning when it becomes available, users will need to pay the full price. But should the government subsidise it?

Wegovy's manufacturer will need to make the case for it to be added to the PBS to an independent advisory committee . The company will need to show Wegovy is a safe, clinically effective and cost-effective treatment for obesity compared to existing alternatives.

In the meantime, we asked five experts: when supplies resume, should governments subsidise drugs like Ozempic for weight loss?

Four out of five said yes

Here are their detailed responses:

