Azerbaijan's Bayramov Addresses 3Rd Arab Cooperation & Economic Forum

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated andspoke at the 3rd meeting of the Cooperation and Economic Forum ofthe League of Arab States - Central Asia - Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by theminister on his official "X" account.
"Highlighted our readiness for joint cooperation to buildstronger economies & address global challenges. Informed about thepost-conflict regional situation & COP29 preparations," Bayramovnoted.
