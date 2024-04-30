Azerbaijan's Bayramov Addresses 3Rd Arab Cooperation & Economic Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated andspoke at the 3rd meeting of the Cooperation and Economic Forum ofthe League of Arab States - Central Asia - Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by theminister on his official "X" account.

"Highlighted our readiness for joint cooperation to buildstronger economies & address global challenges. Informed about thepost-conflict regional situation & COP29 preparations," Bayramovnoted.