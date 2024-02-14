(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SPINNEYS DUBAI 92 CYCLE CHALLENGE TURNS EXPO CITY DUBAI INTO CYCLING CENTRAL WITH ITS EPIC EAT WELL LIVE WELL VILLAGE







Join the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Gathering at Expo City Dubai!



Expo City Dubai transforms into a hub of wheels, wellness, and wonder.

Eat Well Live Well Village is the place to be for family and cycling fun. InstaShop joins as the Presenting Partner for the InstaShop Junior Rides.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14th February 2023: The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, is gearing up for this year's main event: a 2024 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships qualifier. With just days to go, cyclists are set to embark on a 94 course, starting from a new and exciting location this year – the iconic Expo City Dubai. The excitement is not only around the new course but also in the participation records broken this year, with an impressive turnout of over 3,800 cyclists entering the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 competition.





This year, riders and non-riders can immerse in a vibrant experience at the Eat Well Live Well Village within Expo City Dubai. It is the perfect place for families, participants, and friends to unwind and celebrate after a day of cycling, or to just simply join in on the fun. At the Eat Well Live Well Village, Spinneys will be inviting visitors to indulge in delicious snacks and cool, refreshing beverages while Dubai 92 will be setting the stage by providing the perfect soundtracks for a rhythm-filled ambience. Families can revel in a lively and fun atmosphere with giveaways, entertainment, and exciting inflatable attractions for the little ones while race riders can take a moment to recover with freshening ice baths and massages. The Eat Well Live Well Village is not just an after-race pit stop – it's an immersive experience offering VIP hospitality and a lively glimpse into the region's cycling community.





The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge also welcomes young enthusiasts to its popular Junior Rides – just a day before the main event – now proudly with a brand-new presenting partner, InstaShop. Adding to the excitement, the InstaShop Junior Rides will introduce a new 3km category, catering specifically to little ones aged 6-7 years old. The other categories include of rides for 2–3-year-olds, 4-5-year-olds, and so on. Every young cyclist completing the course will be honored with a medal and a certificate of participation. Parents are encouraged to register their children as online registrations for this year's InstaShop Junior Rides close on February 15th.





Commenting on the partnership, Mahek Punjabi, Marketing Director at InstaShop, said:“We're honoured to be the official Title Partner for the Junior Ride, spreading the message of the Eat Well Live Well campaign. At InstaShop, we're passionate about wellness and quality – values that we look forward to sharing on 24th February at Dubai Expo City. Join us for some exciting activities. See you there!”





The 14th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will once again feature the Outride with TotalEnergies returning as the Official Presenting Partner. The TotalEnergies Outride will take place on Saturday, 24th February, just a day before the main event and covers a route of 35km. It is designed for those who enjoy cycling at a more relaxed pace, and for those who want to enjoy cycling on the traffic-free streets of Dubai. This year, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will be introducing the groundbreaking 'Bike For All' category, embodying its commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. Three-wheelers, buggies, and recumbent bikes are all welcomed in the TotalEnergies Outride this year. Additionally, e-bike enthusiasts are also invited to participate.





As one of the region's premium sporting events, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is joined by Tesla as the Official Vehicle Partner for the event, providing the Eat Well Live Well Village attendees with the option to test drive the stunning latest models. Luminox is stepping in as the Official Timing Partner, while returning partner, GRIT+TONIC, will be keeping participants fueled with nutrition and hydration over the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge race weekend. dnata Travel joins as the Official Travel Partner, offering a Club Med all-inclusive prize and various travel escapes. Thanks to dnata, one lucky winner will win a 5-night, all-inclusive retreat for two at the breathtaking Club Med Alp d'Huez where they will get the chance to experience a range of exciting activities, creating an unforgettable Alpine getaway.

For registration and further information, please visit