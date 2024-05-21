Prince El Hassan Bin Talal Lectures On National Resources

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal Tuesday delivered a lecture at the Royal Jordanian National Defense College entitled "Managing and Mobilising National Resources."Prince El Hassan discussed institutionally managing national resources, noting that investing in human capital "is one of the most important forms" of investment in national resources through education, training and qualification.He said there is a "need" in Jordan to define and clarify priorities to manage resources through developing planning and implementation methods and adopting governance, foresight proactiveness and flexibility.He talked about a comprehensive governance system that controls the resource management process within standards and foundations, the most important of which are justice, integrity, transparency, disclosure, responsibility, accountability, reporting, non-conflicts of interest and a commitment to implementing legislation through a national governance framework.He discussed applying the concepts of totality and comprehensiveness, the intersection of specialisations and the integration of civil and military resources, which confirms that the management of defence resources is an integral part of the development process.He added that it would not be possible to talk about resource management without acknowledging the challenges in the Levant and the world, indicating the importance of relying on strategic thinking in diversifying the sources of external resources.He urged creating a permanent body in the region concerned with economic and social planning and an independent knowledge database to adopt strategic planning and proactive thinking for managing crises and disasters.