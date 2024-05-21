Hot To Very Hot Weather In Qatar Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The weather in Qatar tomorrow, May 22, will be hot to very hot during the day, with scattered clouds and slight dust at places at times, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The maximum temperature of 45°C is predicted for Abu Samra area. In Doha, the temperature tomorrow is expected to range between 31°C and 41°C.

QMD recently shared an image showing some parts of the country where temperatures are projected to reach 45°C this week.

Tomorrow, wind inshore will blow southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knots, gusting to 26 knots at places. Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at 4 to 14 knots.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore it will be 2 to 4 feet at some places.

Today, May 21, Qatar witnessed another hot and slightly dusty weather condition. The maximum temperature of 44°C was recorded at Mesaimeer and Abu Samra areas.

QMD urges the public to avoid direct sunlight, and to check weather updates through official sources or the Q Weather app.