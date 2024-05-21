Karnataka: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Boiler Explodes Inside Factory In Belagavi's Athani

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A boiler explosion at the Priya Export Industrial Unit in the Athani Small Industrial Area, near Chikkatti village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district, caused severe injuries to three workers, with one succumbing to her injuries.

The blast, which happened at the boiler, caused significant damage, including the collapse of a factory wall due to the intensity of the explosion. The victims were rushed to Miraj Hospital in Athani town and a private hospital in Miraj, Maharashtra, for treatment.

Among the injured was Sunanda Shidappa Theli, a 36-year-old woman from Satti village in Athani taluk. Tragically, she passed away due to the severity of her injuries. The other two injured individuals remain in critical condition and are receiving medical care in Miraj.

The incident created an atmosphere of anxiety in the industrial area, prompting a swift response from the Athani fire brigade and local police, who arrived at the scene to manage the situation and conduct an investigation.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the explosion and ensuring that the necessary safety measures are implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

