King Receives Sweden FM

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received Sweden Foreign Minister Tobias Billstr?m.The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, covered the latest regional developments and the dangerous situation in Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Strip, and calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in increasing aid to Gaza and ensuring its uninterrupted flow.The King reiterated the need to continue supporting UNRWA to enable it to provide its humanitarian services in accordance with its UN mandate, especially in light of the deteriorating conditions in Gaza.His Majesty also warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.The King reaffirmed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.His Majesty commended Sweden's support for the ceasefire in Gaza, and its efforts in maintaining support for UNRWA, as well as its support for the two-state solution.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Alexandra Rydmark attended the meeting