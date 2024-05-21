'Mr & Mrs Mahi' EXCLUSIVE: Did You Know Janhvi Kapoor Was Made To Practice Much More Than IPL Players Regimen?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor was in Delhi to promote her new film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'. She mentioned during the press conference that the Kolkata Knight Riders players from the IPL helped her train in the nets. She said that a few newly recruited cricketers assisted her in playing cricket for the film. Janhvi also mentioned that she practiced cricket for 6-7 hours per day. She revealed that her coach, Abhishek Nair said that the level of training Janhvi had to complete was not even done with IPL players.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her compatibility traits

She mentioned something she examined before dating a man. She explained, "After my date, I go home and see how compatible our zodiac signs are. There are numerous apps for doing so." However, she stated that if their compatibility does not match, she will not end the relationship. She claimed to be quite superstitious. The 27-year-old actress is dating Shikhar Pahariya, a professional polo player and businessman.

About 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'



'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' is a romantic sports drama film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor co-star in the film, which will open in theaters on May 31, 2024.

Synopsis of

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'



Mahendra, an unsuccessful cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, are brought together by arranged marriage. They have the same nickname, Mahi, and together they become Mr and Mrs Mahi. They quickly discover a shared love and enthusiasm for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra recognizes his wife's cricketing aptitude and pushes her to pursue her dream of becoming a cricketer, coaching her along the way.

