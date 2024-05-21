Jordan Is Ready To Adopt AI Thanks To Its Young Talents, Say Media Experts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- Media experts said that the world is now in the age of content creation rather than transmission, and all media schools in Jordan have updated their study plans to keep pace with technological developments. They also said that Jordan is ready to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to its young talents.Experts gave their remarks in a panel discussion entitled "From Social Media to Interactive Communication," held on Tuesday at the first Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication.Founder of the Pangeanis platform, Mohammad Al-Arab, said that Jordan is ready to adopt artificial intelligence because it has young talents, noting that Amman can produce digital transformations, as the income of artificial intelligence can reach more than the income of oil countries within 10 years.He added: "I have never seen a people capable of adapting to cutting edge scientific developments as much as the Jordanian people," noting that Jordanians run the editorial departments of many international agencies.He pointed out that the world is now in the age of content creation rather than transmission, emphasizing the transition to artificial intelligence, "and if we do not keep up, we will take the crumbs of other countries' technology."On the investment of artificial intelligence in content creation, Al-Arab added that the world today has reached a stage where social media sites powered by artificial intelligence have been able to filter events through algorithms and show and highlight the most important events.For her part, professor of media at Yarmouk University, Nahida Makhadmeh, spoke about the development of study plans in media schools, saying that all media schools in Jordan have updated their study plans to keep pace with technological developments and created courses that keep pace with technological developments.Makhadmeh emphasized that the curricula in universities have seen a development in the use of tools with a relative difference, and that academics have developed their skills.Sarah Dandarawi, an anchor at the Al-Arabiya news channel, spoke about the transformation of media outlets from traditional media to new media, stressing the need for media outlets to keep up with developments by providing meaningful and professional content, noting that the anchor's personality and appeal among his audience helps the content he provides to reach more people.She said that there is a gap between the labor market and the educational outputs from universities, where those heading to the labor market are shocked by the reality of the situation, pointing out that training studios should be developed in universities and that relevant job-seekers should be provided by training and attention.On the impact of "social media" and the relationship of news agencies with social media, Reuters' chief correspondent in Jordan and Syria, Suleiman Al-Khalidi, emphasized that there are attempts to contain and integrate social media sites, and an important part of the work of journalists in news agencies has shifted based on the trends of "social media."He added that international agencies are following social media platforms in the process of monitoring events and communicating with people who use the platforms according to the importance and credibility of the incident.