Middle Schoolers Attend Annual Girls In Tech Event Hosted By Northwestern Mutual


5/20/2024 2:01:34 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by CBS58

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Northwestern Mutual hosted their annual Girls in Tech event Tuesday, May 14.

Local middle schoolers gathered at the company's campus for interactive activities focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

Employee volunteers led the girls in activities such as guiding a "sphero-robot" through a maze with coding, learning about AI and data science, and general instruction about careers in tech.

