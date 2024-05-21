(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 20, 2024: Ahead of the bustling Summer Holiday Season, fuelled by a surge in demand for travel, Bata India unveils their latest 9 to 9 collection. A perfect amalgamation of Europe inspired fashion and timeless comfort that will urge consumers to visit the stores and try out the fresh styles. Whatâ€TMs even better is that itâ€TMs packed with an industry first, â€œTry and Flyâ€ offer in association with Ease My Trip.



As the name suggests, Try & Fly is an industry-first proposition that turns trying on shoes at any Bata store a rewarding experience! Every participant will win assured prizes, lucky winners every week will get an all expense paid trip to Goa and bumper prize winners stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to leading international holiday destinations. The launch of this unique campaign where merely trying on a shoe gives you a chance to fly and an all new collection is perfectly timed for the holiday season.



Speaking on the campaign, Badri Beriwal, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, Bata India, said, â€œAt Bata India, we believe in bringing the best of styles to our consumers, this holiday season, we have packed our latest collection with a unique offering of â€ ̃Try and Fly.â€TM We are confident that our customers are going to be delighted by the launch of the latest Europe inspired styles at our stores and on Bata. With this proposition, we want to give everyone a chance to fly to their dream destination.â€



Speaking on the collaboration, EaseMyTrip Spokesperson, Mr. Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder EaseMyTrip said, â€œWe are excited to partner with Bata India for the â€ ̃Try and Flyâ€TM campaign. This partnership brings together the joy of trying on stylish footwear and the thrill of winning international trips. Travel is about experiences, and this campaign brings the joy of exploration right to the store. We are thrilled to be a part of this remarkable initiative and look forward to seeing the excitement it brings to travellers nationwide."



The â€ ̃9 to 9â€TM collection features a range of fashionable, all-occasion footwear to keep you in style from 9 AM to 9 PM as you travel this holiday season. Inspired by global trends, the range features semi-casual shoes for a smooth transition from laid-back explorations to fancy dinners, picture-perfect heels, casual sandals for a beach vacation and latest style sneakers to complement the excitement of your adventures. Featuring Europe-inspired styles, the collection seamlessly blends fashion and comfort for an effortless and stylish travel experience.



The â€ ̃Try & Flyâ€TM campaign is live and will last until June 20th 2024 across Bata stores pan India. Customers can walk in, try on the 9 to 9 collection, and scan the QR code to enter the contest. All participants will win assured prizes from Ease My Trip, and lucky winners will stand a chance to win the bumper prize- an all-expenses-paid international trip that promises to be the journey of a lifetime.



