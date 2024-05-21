Euro 2024: Rashford, Grealish, Maddison, Henderson NOT Included In England's Provisional Squad - Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gareth Southgate is set to make significant changes to England's training squad, with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson being the most notable exclusions.

Adam Wharton and Curtis Jones have been surprisingly selected over Henderson in midfield. Ivan Toney has been included in the attack, while Ben Chilwell has been left out despite major doubts over Luke Shaw's fitness at left-back.

The squad, set to be announced on Tuesday afternoon, will feature a youthful, fresh look. Henderson, who has not missed a major tournament since Euro 2012, has been dropped after a poor season. The former Liverpool captain struggled after moving to the Saudi Pro League and has not regained his form since joining Ajax in January.

Rashford, who has been underperforming for Manchester United, has been omitted in favor of in-form players like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka in the wide attacking positions.

Southgate has also left out several of his long-time midfield choices, including Kalvin Phillips. Instead, Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, who joined from Blackburn in the winter window, have been included. Both players are uncapped. Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, another uncapped player, will also be part of the squad.

The main challenge for Southgate lies in defence. Shaw, the first-choice left-back, has not played for Manchester United since February but will be given time to prove his fitness. Southgate will name a final squad of 26 and has previously given key players time to recover from injuries. However, Chilwell, who hoped to deputize for Shaw, has not been included due to fitness struggles. His versatile Chelsea teammate Levi Colwill is in.

Southgate also faces issues in central defence, with Harry Maguire being an injury doubt. Palace's Marc Guéhi and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite are included in the squad.

Palace's attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has made the cut after a strong end to the season. Toney is included despite not scoring for Brentford since February 17. West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen and James Maddison are also in the squad. Newcastle's Anthony Gordon is likely to be included, but there is no place for Raheem Sterling.

Also Read:

German legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024, says ambition was to finish career at peak