National Council For Cement And Building Materials Inaugurates Incubation Centre

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 21 (KNN) The National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) unveiled a new Incubation Centre aimed at fostering innovation in the cement and construction sectors, on Monday.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

During the event, Sanjiv interacted with several start-ups currently working with NCB on developing innovative technologies related to artificial intelligence for alternative fuels, pre-combustion processes, 3D printing, carbon capture and utilisation, among other areas.

At the NCB Incubation Centre, participating start-ups and entrepreneurs will receive mentorship from NCB scientists and industry experts to refine and commercialise market-ready products.

They will also have access to NCB's advanced laboratories to facilitate product development work.

Commending NCB's initiative, Sanjiv stated this incubation centre exemplifies the government's vision of establishing 50 such facilities to drive manufacturing sector innovation.

He highlighted the cement industry's pivotal role in India's economic growth and development, emphasising its ongoing evolution propelled by technological advancements, sustainability measures and energy efficiency endeavours.

"This initiative marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and growth in the cement industry," Sanjiv remarked.

He apprised that concerted efforts under the Start-up India program, launched in 2016, have increased the number of DPIIT-recognised start-ups to 136,584, aiding the nation's progression towards becoming a developed economy before 2047.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rajendra Chamaria, Vice-Chairman, NCB and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Star Cement Ltd., Mahendra Singhi, Strategic Advisor, Dalmia Cement (B) Ltd., and Dr. L P Singh, Director General, NCB.

Coinciding with the centre's inauguration, NCB unveiled the official web and mobile application for the forthcoming 18th International Seminar on Cement, Concrete and Building Materials, scheduled from November 27-29, 2024 in New Delhi. The conference theme is "Cementing the Net Zero Future."

(KNN Bureau)