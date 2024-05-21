National Logistics Platform ULIP Lauded For Streamlining State Frameworks

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 21 (KNN) A senior government official on Monday hailed the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) for the substantial prospects it presents to states in optimising their logistics operations.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), urged all states to actively leverage ULIP and propel India's logistics sector towards seamless, efficient, and inclusive growth.

Launched on September 17, 2022, as a component of the National Logistics Policy, ULIP serves as a digital gateway, enabling industry stakeholders to access logistics-related data sets from various government systems through API-based integration.

The platform currently integrates with 37 systems across 10 ministries via 118 APIs, encompassing over 1,800 data fields.

Private sector engagement has been pivotal in amplifying ULIP's impact, with over 900 companies registered on its portal. These companies have developed more than 90 applications, leading to over 35 crore API transactions.

"ULIP presents an unprecedented opportunity for states to enhance their logistics frameworks," Singh remarked while addressing a workshop dedicated to the platform.

The secretary also unveiled a ULIP booklet, which illustrates how private sector companies and start-ups are utilising ULIP APIs, underscoring the platform's transformative impact on the logistics sector.

This comprehensive guide showcases innovative applications developed through ULIP, highlighting their contributions towards enhancing logistics efficiency.

(KNN Bureau)