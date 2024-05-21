BJP's Gurgoan Candidate Rao Inderjit Singh Holds Roadshow

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 21 (IANS) BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh held a roadshow in Gurugram on Tuesday ahead of the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, which will see all 10 constituencies in Haryana exercise their franchise.

BJP District President Kamal Yadav joined Rao in an open flower-bedecked vehicle as they acknowledged the enthusiastic supporters.

Holding the party symbol 'lotus', Yadav waved at the cheering crowd which greeted the Ahir leaders with the slogans of 'Abki baar 400 paar' (400-plus seats for NDA this time), 'Har Har Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The roadshow started from the Prem Mandir located on the old Railway Road in Gurugram and culminated at the Maharaja Agrasen Chowk, covering a distance of nearly three km.

Inderjit said that the power given by the people will be used only for the benefit of the public.

"I never did politics of lies. Whatever has been said, that has been done. I am true to my words. 2019 was a trailer of the development that will take place in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prepared a roadmap for development for the next five years. BJP is moving forward with the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. To fulfill this resolution, cooperation and support of the countrymen is necessary," he added.

Rao said that the situation in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency has changed completely in the last 10 years as commercial and business activities have received a new impetus.

"The dreams of farmers, poor, industrialists, women, and youth have got new wings. Expressways, highways, AIIMS, Universities, and Medical Colleges are such gifts that were unimaginable for this region. Orbital Rail Corridor, dedicated Rail Freight Corridor, redevelopment of railway stations, doubling of railway lines, electrification. He never made false promises to the people of the area. He has shown by doing what he has said. He has lobbied strongly for projects like the Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor and AIIMS," he added.

Rao said that whatever shortcomings have been there in the last 10 years will be addressed over the next five years and the infrastructure of the Gurgaon constituency will be strengthened.