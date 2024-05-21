Salman Khan was unaffected after breakups with THESE actresses

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Pradeep Rawat, in a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, shared insights into Salman Khan's breakups with Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani, revealing the emotional impact on both actresses. He also discussed his own decision to distance himself from Salman's inner circle and disclosed that Salman was originally considered for the film Ghajini

Pradeep Rawat shared imputs on Salman Khan's breakups with Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, his decision to distance from Salman's inner circle, and Salman's initial casting for Ghajini

Actor Pradeep Rawat discussed Salman Khan's breakups with Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani, citing Somy's greater heartbreak

Pradeep emphasized Salman's unaffected nature due to his ample romantic options, revealing insights from their close friendship

Sangeeta Bijlani, according to Pradeep, was more affected by her breakup with Salman, expressing admiration for the superstar

Pradeep countered the notion of Salman as a heartbreaker, highlighting his clean-hearted nature and attributing misunderstandings to their breakups

Pradeep explained his decision to distance himself from Salman's inner circle, fearing he'd be relegated to the role of a bodyguard

Salman Khan's professional front was also touched upon, with Pradeep revealing Salman was the initial choice for the film 'Ghajini,' directed by AR Murugadoss

Despite Salman's missed opportunity, "Ghajini" became a blockbuster starring Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles