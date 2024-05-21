               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salman Khan Was Unaffected After Breakups With THESE Actresses


5/21/2024 2:01:25 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Pradeep Rawat, in a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, shared insights into Salman Khan's breakups with Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani, revealing the emotional impact on both actresses. He also discussed his own decision to distance himself from Salman's inner circle and disclosed that Salman was originally considered for the film Ghajini

Salman Khan was unaffected after breakups with THESE actresses

Pradeep Rawat shared imputs on Salman Khan's breakups with Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, his decision to distance from Salman's inner circle, and Salman's initial casting for Ghajini

Salman Khan

Actor Pradeep Rawat discussed Salman Khan's breakups with Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani, citing Somy's greater heartbreak

Salman Khan

Pradeep emphasized Salman's unaffected nature due to his ample romantic options, revealing insights from their close friendship

Salman Khan

Sangeeta Bijlani, according to Pradeep, was more affected by her breakup with Salman, expressing admiration for the superstar

Salman Khan Breakups

Pradeep countered the notion of Salman as a heartbreaker, highlighting his clean-hearted nature and attributing misunderstandings to their breakups

Salman Khan

Pradeep explained his decision to distance himself from Salman's inner circle, fearing he'd be relegated to the role of a bodyguard

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's professional front was also touched upon, with Pradeep revealing Salman was the initial choice for the film 'Ghajini,' directed by AR Murugadoss

Salman

Despite Salman's missed opportunity, "Ghajini" became a blockbuster starring Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles

MENAFN21052024007385015968ID1108240667


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search