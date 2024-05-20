Logitech Honored With 10 Design Award Wins From Red Dot For 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Logitech Blog

Logitech continues to be recognized for its design work by once again being honored by Red Dot this year with 10 award wins across various categories. Logitech's standing with Red Dot continues from last year when the company was named Red Dot Design Team of the Year 2023.

Judged by an international team of experts, the Red Dot Award seeks to find products that significantly stand out for having exceptional design. This year, products from Logitech B2B, PWS, G and Education were recognized:



Casa Pop-Up Desk

Epicboom

Zone Learn

Yeti Orb

Yeti GX

G Pro X TKL

Reach

Sight

Logi Dock Flex Wave Keys

“Red Dot is an exceptional award organization and we feel honored that they continue to recognize us,” said Malin Leschly, Chief Design Officer at Logitech.“We always strive to create experiences that resonate rationally and emotionally with our users, and we're thrilled to maintain the momentum of design wins for 2024.”

Thank you to Red Dot for this recognition.