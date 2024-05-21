Prestigious Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award For Education Celebrates Excellence At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a grand event at the Marwah Studios, 32 principals from CBSE schools across India were honored with the 2nd Edition of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award for Education. This esteemed accolade was presented during a National Training Program hosted at the AAFT University, Noida Film City, recognizing their outstanding contribution to education and leadership in their respective institutions.



Sandeep Marwah, a luminary in the field of education and media, took the stage to redefine the concept of education, drawing attention to AAFT's global impact. "AAFT has not only emerged as a case study in 27 countries but also stands tall among the most important universities of the world," Marwah asserted. He proudly announced that AAFT has created nine world records, setting a new benchmark for educational excellence worldwide.



The event garnered extensive media coverage, with Radio Noida, Radio Raipur, Radio Mumbai, and MSTV of Marwah Studios broadcasting the achievements celebrated during the ceremony. This recognition serves to highlight the innovative approach and international standards adopted by AAFT, propelling it to the forefront of global education.



