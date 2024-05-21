Delayed Subsidies, Land Encroachments Stifle Indore's MSME Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, May 21 (KNN)

The industrial sector in Indore, a major hub for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), is grappling with challenges posed by delays in the release of government subsidies and rampant encroachment on industrial lands.

Industrialists have urged authorities to intervene and address these impediments that are stifling growth.

At a meeting held on Monday with the MSME Commissioner, Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari, members of the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) highlighted that encroachments on industrial plots and green belts have proliferated, disrupting operations in several industrial pockets across the city.

"Numerous cases of pending subsidy dues, some dating back over two years, have burdened industries with debt and interest liabilities," stated AIMP President Yogesh Mehta.



"MSMEs operate with limited resources, and delays in disbursing subsidies adversely impact day-to-day productivity," Mehta added.

Industrialists called for coordinated efforts from the district administration, municipal authorities, and the District Industries Centre to clear encroachments from industrial areas. They cited the newly constructed convention center on Sanwer Road Sector E as an example, where encroachments have undermined its intended purpose of providing a platform for MSMEs to showcase their products.

"The convention center was established through significant efforts to create a space for MSMEs, but encroachments have nullified its purpose. We request immediate removal of these encroachments to enable the center's operation," Mehta said.

Additionally, the association demanded the provision of alternative spaces for industries affected by the newly constructed road and the widening of MR 4 in Sector D. They also urged authorities to clear encroachments from the green belt spaces in the same sector.

Commissioner Kothari assured the delegation that the issues of delayed subsidies and encroachments in industrial areas would be addressed promptly to facilitate industrial growth.

(KNN Bureau)