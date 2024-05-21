               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar?


5/21/2024 2:01:11 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) KGF star Yash will reportedly wear
actual
gold outfits and
gain 15 kg weight to play the role of Raavan
in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
Here's
what we know so far.

Ramayana: Yash to gain 15 kg for his Raavan avatar?

South starlet Yash, who wowed everyone with his acting abilities in the KGF franchise, is poised to make his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.


Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar? Image

The forthcoming mythological film will star Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Maa Sita.


Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar? Image

Yash will play Ravana in the epic opus, and fans are
already
anxious to witness his never-before-seen incarnation.


Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar? Image

According to reports, Yash would wear
actual
gold costumes to play Raavan in Ramayana. Yes, you read it correctly!


Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar? Image

The producers will have Yash wear genuine gold because Raavan was the King of Lanka
then, and it was a golden region.


Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar? Image

According to the filmmakers, donning actual gold garments in the film will bring Ravana's kindness alive.


Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar? Image

Furthermore, there are claims that Yash would undergo a tremendous physical alteration for his part, which
will
stun everyone.


Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar? Image

According to speculations, Yash will add 15 kgs for his character Raavan and is presently prepping for the role.

AsiaNet News

