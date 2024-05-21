Ramayana: Yash To Gain 15 Kg For His Raavan Avatar?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) KGF star Yash will reportedly wear

actual

gold outfits and

gain 15 kg weight to play the role of Raavan

in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Here's

what we know so far.

South starlet Yash, who wowed everyone with his acting abilities in the KGF franchise, is poised to make his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

The forthcoming mythological film will star Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

Yash will play Ravana in the epic opus, and fans are

already

anxious to witness his never-before-seen incarnation.

According to reports, Yash would wear

actual

gold costumes to play Raavan in Ramayana. Yes, you read it correctly!

The producers will have Yash wear genuine gold because Raavan was the King of Lanka

then, and it was a golden region.

According to the filmmakers, donning actual gold garments in the film will bring Ravana's kindness alive.

Furthermore, there are claims that Yash would undergo a tremendous physical alteration for his part, which

will

stun everyone.

According to speculations, Yash will add 15 kgs for his character Raavan and is presently prepping for the role.