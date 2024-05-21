Compliments To People Of Baramulla For Unbreakable Commitment To Democratic Values: PM Modi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded high turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend.
The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its high turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday.ADVERTISEMENT
Polling stations in Baramulla were buzzing with energy as voters in large numbers thronged to exercise their right to vote.
“Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend,” Modi said in a post on X.
Modi's remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's post, saying,“High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.” Read Also High Turnout Reflects Faith in Democracy: LG 32% Of KP Voters Exercise Franchise
