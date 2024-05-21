Prime Minister Meets Delegation Of Members Of French Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today, May 21, with a delegation of members of the French Parliament, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
The meeting discussed cooperative ties between the two countries, ways to strengthen them, developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in addition to a range of topics of joint interest.
