36Th Doha Theatrical Festival To Kick Off Saturday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The activities of the 36th edition of Doha Theatrical Festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, will begin on Saturday and continue until June 4 at the U VENUE Theater, which is hosting the festival for the first time.

Organized by the Theater Affairs Center, in cooperation with the Qatar events center, the festival will feature a variety of events that include 10 theatrical performances, 3 of which by Qatari national theater groups (Qatar, Doha, and Al-Watan), and 7 performances by private artistic production companies, in addition to a final show that will shed light on aspects of the history of Qatari theatre.

The goals of the festival are activating and developing the theatrical movement by presenting distinguished theatrical performances in which there are many intellectual and directing trends and artistic treatments; developing the theatrical awareness of young theater artists through intellectual and artistic seminars; and supporting and encouraging distinguished local theater experiences.

They also include discovering young local theatrical artistic talents and capabilities and working on refining and preparing them artistically, strengthening relations between artists in various fields of theatre arts, and establishing a theatrical fan base.

The Ministry of Culture stated in a statement today that the festival will hold 10 applied seminars in which a number of critics and specialists in the field of theater will participate to discuss the participating plays after the performances. The last day of the festival will also witness honoring a number of Qatari artists who contributed to supporting the theatrical movement, among them, the late artist Abdullah Ahmed, and the distinguished artist Hadya Saeed, in addition to distinguished artists nominated by the theater groups, including: Nasser Al Hammadi from the Al-Watan group, Talal Al Siddiqi from the Qatar Theater group, and Ahmed Afif from the Doha Theater group.

The activities of the 36th Doha Theatrical Festival will be attended by a number of guests, artists, playwrights, critics, and those interested in theater from inside and outside the State of Qatar.



