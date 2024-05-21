Young Boys Retain Swiss Football League Title

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) BSC Young Boys football club have been crowned Swiss champions for the 17th time after beating Servette 1:0 on Monday.

The Bernese club already had a virtually unassailable lead over their closest rivals, Lugano, but wrapped up the title courtesy of a 73rd minute goal from centre-back Mohamed Camara.

+ Switzerland gets tough on football hooligans

Young Boys have dominated the Swiss Super League in recent times, winning the title six times in the last seven seasons. They were reigning champions when this season started.

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic was in the stands watching Young Boys equal the 17 top league titles that have also been racked up by their opponents on Monday, Servette.

Only Grasshopper Club Zurich, with 27 titles, and Basel (20) have been crowned best team in Switzerland on more occasions.

