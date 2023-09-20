Armenians Place Civilian Vehicles In Close Proximity Tobat Positions (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Armenians still
remain "true" to themselves and resort to provocative actions on
the battlefield, Trend reports.
Armenians place civilian vehicles in close proximity to the
combat positions, ttrying to create the impression that
Azerbaijan is shelling civilians.
Through these nefariacts, they are trying to deceive the
international community and portray themselves as victims.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
