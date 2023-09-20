Uzbekistan,Udi Arabia Diss Prospects Foroperation In Field Of Labor Migration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the city of Jeddah, a meeting was held with the manager of
the employment company“International Recruitment Company” in Saudi
Arabia, Ahmad Muhammad Ibrahim, Azernews reports,
citing Kun.uz news agency.
During the conversation, issues of creating jobs for Uzbek
citizens in the private sector of the kingdom and ensuring legal
work for Uzbek labor migrants were discussed.
In turn, Ahmad Ibrahim expressed great interest in attracting
labor migrants from Uzbekistan.
According to him, the“International Recruitment Company” is
located in Jeddah and has 37 branches throughout the kingdom. One
of the five largest employment companies in Saudi Arabia. The main
goal of the company is to attract qualified workers in all
areas.
At the same time, Ahmad Ibrahim expressed his readiness to
attract Arabic or English-speaking specialists from Uzbekistan.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed on the practical
implementation of the proposals.
