Uzbekistan,Udi Arabia Diss Prospects Foroperation In Field Of Labor Migration

During the conversation, issues of creating jobs for Uzbek citizens in the private sector of the kingdom and ensuring legal work for Uzbek labor migrants were discussed.

In turn, Ahmad Ibrahim expressed great interest in attracting labor migrants from Uzbekistan.

According to him, the“International Recruitment Company” is located in Jeddah and has 37 branches throughout the kingdom. One of the five largest employment companies in Saudi Arabia. The main goal of the company is to attract qualified workers in all areas.

At the same time, Ahmad Ibrahim expressed his readiness to attract Arabic or English-speaking specialists from Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on the practical implementation of the proposals.