Chemours' Earth Month Efforts Make A Global Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) Every April, people around the world celebrate Earth Month to demonstrate support for environmental protection and more sustainable practices. At Chemours, we strive to be environmental leaders every day and our teams embraced the spirit of Earth Month by hosting impactful activities around the globe.

Our Earth Month festivities were headlined by an event at our Chambers Works site in New Jersey where we reaffirmed our commitment to renewing habitats and fostering biodiversity at our sites. On April 18, the Chambers Works team hosted a hybrid education session led by Amber Wellman, our Chief Sustainability Officer, and the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) followed by onsite, nature-based activities. Over forty employees contributed to more than 100 volunteer hours during the event, planting native trees, transplanting several native plants, beautifying an existing pollinator garden, and building and refurbishing bug hotels.

At our Parlin site in New Jersey, team members collected hundreds of pounds of trash at Old Bridge Waterfront Park-a popular local beach where many community members love to fish, and watch birds, whales, and boats traversing Raritan Bay. The beach has a lot of history as well. In fact, the shark hunts at this beach inspired the move“Jaws!”

Meanwhile, our teams in West Virginia celebrated Earth Day by making an impact in their communities.

Our Belle site sponsored a booth at The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Clay Center's annual Earth Day celebration. During the event, site employees engaged with several elementary school classes who learned about ways to reduce plastic waste. And at Chemours' Washington Works site , the team cleaned up and made many important upgrades to their Nature Trail , including improved erosion control and completing the split rail entrance to the main trail. In addition, the site's PRIDE employee resource group (ERG) planted milkweed plants across 20 acres of land adjacent to the site.

Chemours team members at our Louisville, Kentucky and Fayetteville, North Carolina sites were also busy this Earth Day. The Louisville team partnered with Farnsley Middle School, to clean up the school's campus which was led by the school's Environmental Club, allowing Chemours employees to work alongside students, administrators, and teachers to clean up Farnsley's outdoor classroom space in advance of enhancing this learning space for students next year.

The Fayetteville Works site hosted a wildlife habitat improvement event focused on revitalizing one of the site's walking trails. They also spruced up a pollinator garden, cleaned up Highway 87 (the road along the site's entrance), and installed birdhouses.

Chemours Earth Month efforts were truly global with activities at sites in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

In Monterrey, Mexico, Chemours employees commemorated Earth Day by planting lemon, plum, and orange trees. They also built a vegetable garden at the site where they planted cilantro, carrots, pumpkins, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and lettuce.

The Dordrecht Works team in the Netherlands participated in several activities. Sixty colleagues worked together to clean up the Dordrecht site and employees set up insect hotels to promote biodiversity and attract more insects that can pollinate the cross trees the team planted in 2023.

Our Changshu site hosted several activities to celebrate Earth Day. They worked together with volunteers to build a garden in the corner of the site's wilderness area, where they planted vegetables, including cucumbers, eggplants, tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins, loofahs, watermelon, and muskmelon and welcomed everyone to bring flowers to the garden for planting. The team also organized a mountain cleanup and hike, encouraging family members to join and promote environmental protection.

These are just some of the examples of how Chemours employees took action during Earth Month and made a positive difference at our sites and in our communities. We have a vested interest in ensuring and enhancing the vibrancy of our local communities globally, and each step and action we take counts. While Earth Month celebrations may be over, our commitment to responsible manufacturing and spirit of environmental stewardship remain strong at Chemours year-round.