The Reckoning: Chinese Car Wars


5/2/2024 3:19:37 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Out of nowhere in the 1950s, over 100 companies in Japan started making motorcycles. The ensuing competition, now known as the Japanese motorcycle wars, was wild, untamed, often unscrupulous and dazzlingly innovative.


The Reckoning: Chinese Car Wars Image

Blood on the dohyō. Photo: YouTube

It was a blood sport, piling up corpses all over the dohyō. All British makes were wiped out. Harley Davidson was the only American left standing. Italians were dismembered.

The Japanese also savaged each other, leaving only four surviving Samurai – Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha. Those were glorious days for Japanese industry.

Japan's carmakers also had a storied rise but it was far more genteel. Theirs was a story of perseverance, incremental improvement (kaizen ), lean production with a laser focus on quality, lacking the kill-or-be-killed bet-the-farm reckless abandon of the motorcycle wars. Toyotas, Nissans and Hondas were exquisitely engineered but they didn't revolutionize the car. The survivors of Japan's motorcycle wars went on to develop the crotch-rocket – completely redefining what a motorcycle could be. And the world is a better place for it.

Han Feizi once had gasoline in his veins. He read
Iacocca
as an impressionable lad and, at one point, could identify every car on American roads just by their taillights (girls have their horse phase). A stint as an engineer at General Motors quickly drained the gasoline from Han Feizi's young veins.

Han Feizi, however, remained enough of a car guy that, fifteen minutes into the Auto China 2024 exhibition in Beijing, he understood that industrial blood-sport had returned – this time in a far larger arena and with much more at stake. China is repeating the Japanese motorcycle wars, except it's with cars. It will be bloody and it will revolutionize what a car can be.

It is still early in the ballgame but every facet of the auto industry is now being disrupted. China's car market is the largest in the world (twice the size of the US) and gladiators from all corners of the world have come to fight it out in an epic battle royale. It's a free for all and there are no loyalties. Alliances are being formed. Alliances are being severed. Fighters are selling each other weapons and inventing new ones. Everyone knows that this is a kill-or-be-killed blood sport and that only a handful of combatants can survive.



BYD bet the farm on unbridled expansion. It has more than tripled its workforce in three years to over 700,000 (with over 100,000 in R&D) – about five times that of Tesla. The company's model lineup of over a dozen EVs sold under four brands runs the gamut from $9,600 commuters to $140,000 luxury sedans to $240,000 supercars and everything in between. BYD has an EV bus division and a solar arm. BYD is vertically integrated – making parts in-house, with much of its battery output sold externally. Besides massive new factories in China, BYD is also building capacity in Europe, ASEAN, Central Asia and Latin America.



NIO bet the farm on battery swapping to solve the charging time problem. The luxury brand known for white glove customer service just survived its second near death experience. The company pulled through the first one with a strategic investment from the Hefei government. NIO's batteries-as-service model differentiates the company in a crowded field but profitability has been elusive and competition from fast charging technology is intense. Late last year, the company received a $2.2 billion capital injection from CYCN, an Abu Dhabi investment fund, buying valuable time. It would be a mistake to write NIO off. It would be a mistake to write anyone off in China's car wars when surviving to fight another day is already a victory.



Xiaomi bet the farm that a maker of phones can pack a car with all the bells and whistles and price it to sell. On paper, the SU7 has performance, styling and digital features superior to Teslas and Porsches three to six times its price. The company is betting that expertise manufacturing mobile phones can be carried over to EVs (built in conjunction with BAIC), allowing an upstart like Xiaomi to compete with established carmakers like Tesla and Porsche. Orders for its premier SU7 have exceeded 70,000 units. Time will tell if delivery, cost and quality meet expectations.

Asia Times

