Cabinet Of Ministers Approves Regulation On Energy Balance Preparation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Regulation on thepreparation, approval, and control of the implementation of theenergy balance".

Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadovhas signed a new decree in this regard.

Under the decision, the Ministry of Energy must approvereporting forms and methodological explanations based oninformation obtained from energy entities for the preparation ofthe energy balance within six months.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy is tasked with creating aworking group, including representatives from the Ministry ofEconomy, Ministry of Finance, State Statistics Committee, State OilCompany of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), "Azerenergy" OJSC,"Azerishig" OJSC, "Azerigas" OJSC, and State Contract Corporation"Azcontract," to ensure the drafting and execution of the "EnergyBalance of the Republic of Azerbaijan" project annually. Theministry is also required to establish a limited-access electronicdatabase titled "Energy Balance of the Republic of Azerbaijan" onits official website within 10 months.