(MENAFN- Baystreet) eBay's Stock Falls On Disappointing Guidance

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 2, 2024







Peloton Flat on Layoffs, CEO Departure Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) announced Thursday that CEO Barry McCarthy will be stepping down and the company will lay off 15% of its staff because it“simply had no other way to bring its spending in line with its revenue.”McCarthy, a former Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) executive, will become a strategic advisor to Peloton through the end of the year while Karen Boone, the company's chairperson, and director Chris Bruzzo will serve as interim co-CEOs. Jay Hoag, another Peloton director, has been named the new chairperson of the board. Peloton is seeking a permanent CEO.The company also announced a broad restructuring plan that will see its global headcount cut by 15%, or about 400 employees. It plans to continue to close retail showrooms and make changes to its international sales plan.The moves are designed to realign Peloton's cost structure with the current size of its business, it said in a news release. It's expected to reduce annual run-rate expenses by more than $200 million by the end of fiscal 2025.“This restructuring will position Peloton for sustained, positive free cash flow, while enabling the company to continue to invest in software, hardware and content innovation, improvements to its member support experience, and optimizations to marketing efforts to scale the business,” the company said.The shares began the trading day down eight cents, or 2.6%, to $3.14.

