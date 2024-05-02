Heeramandi On Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman Really Slap Manisha Koirala? Here's What We Know (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manisha
Koirala's
return to the screen in Heeramandi has sparked a wave of anticipation and excitement. After more than two decades, the actress reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to portray one of the roles in his first online series.
Manisha's
portrayal of Mallikajaan, a ferocious courtesan, has been met with resounding applause from fans. However,
it's
a particular moment featuring her and Adhyayan Suman that has set the internet abuzz.
In a scene from the series that aired on X, Manisha and Adhyayan
had
a clash. In the scenario, Adhyayan is disguised as a groom and insults Manisha.
“You're
very proud of your lineage,
aren't
you, Zorawar? Then listen.
You are a lowborn, your
lineage traces back to a brothel, your blood is that of a tawaif,
you
are the illegitimate child of a tawaif.
You are
Mallikajaan's
illegitimate child,”
she says in the scene.
Adhyayan's
character, enraged by the revelation, sought to smack her before she intervened and taught him to be
a true
guy who values women.
Heeramandi
review:
Heeramandi debuted to mainly good reviews. The drama is set in pre-Independence India and follows the life of courtesans in
Lahore's
oldest
red light
district, Heera Mandi.
Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh all play
important
parts in Heeramandi.
However, the eight-episode series has split the internet community. While some deem the programme a masterpiece, others think
it's
a snooze fest.
