Chinese Lunar Probe Set For Take-Off With Pakistani Miniature Satellite On Board. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "China is set to launch a lunar probe on Friday with Pakistani miniature satellite ICUBE-QAMAR cubesat on board. Details shared by the China National Space Administration also noted that this was the first mission to ever attempt a collection of samples from the far side of the moon. Chang'e-6 is currently preparing for takeoff from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province.“Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, #SUPARCO's logo is seen on China's most powerful rocket #LongMarch5! Together with China's #ChangE6 lunar probe and payloads from France and #ESA, Pakistan's CubeSat is ready to go to the moon in just a few days!” the Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweeted recently.
The iCube-Q satellite - developed in collaboration with Shanghai University - carries two optical cameras designed to capture images of the lunar surface. According to the Islamabad-based Institute of Space Technology, the country will launch its maiden moon mission on Friday at 12:50 pm Pakistan time (1:20 pm IST).
