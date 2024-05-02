Strike On Derhachi: Number Of Injured Children Grows To Eight - All Of Them Were In A Sports Club

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of children injured in a Russian strike on Derhachi, Kharkiv region, has increased to eight, all of whom were in a sports club at the time of the attack.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of injured children has increased to eight: one of the boys has an acute stress reaction, the other has light injuries," the post reads.

The Kharkiv regional police reported on Facebook that the injured children were in a sports club at the time of the attack.

According to the police, a missile hit the ground on the territory of the enterprise, and a fire broke out.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A 75-year-old man was treated at the scene.

