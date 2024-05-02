               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CNH Loses Ground On Q1 Results


5/2/2024 3:18:00 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mergers and Acquisitions are Gaining Momentum in Mining

  • Shutterstock Falls on Buying Envato
  • Appian Collapses on Financial Figures
  • Shell Leaps on Beating Q1 Profit Numbers
  • Five of the Top Healthcare AI Stocks to Buy and Hold Today Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 2, 2024

    CNH Loses Ground on Q1 Results

    CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) shares let go of some of its strength Thursday, on the release of results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income proved to be $402 million, while diluted earnings per share were $0.31 compared with net income of $486 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.35 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated revenues were $4.82 billion (down approximately 10% compared to Q1 2023) and Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4.13 billion (down approximately 14% compared to Q1 2023). Net cash used in operating activities was $894 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow absorption was $1,209 million in Q1.

    Said CEO Scott Wine,“The CNH team navigated a declining market environment in the first quarter, as lower industry demand persisted especially in South America and Europe. Anticipating these headwinds, we are continuing to improve what we can control – production efficiency, disciplined commercial execution, judicious SG&A reductions, and thoughtful product and technology investments. As always, the team is meeting challenges head-on and working diligently to deliver solutions for our customers. I would like to thank our employees and dealers for their unwavering support of the world's farmers and builders.”

    The Company has incurred a total of $78 million of restructuring charges through Q1 2024, of which $53 million was in 2023, and expects to incur up to $200 million in total.

    CNHI shares dipped 9.5 cents to $11.23.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN02052024000212011056ID1108168307


    • Baystreet.ca

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search