Brussels To Host EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum Next Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Strengthening cooperation in defense production and further integration of the EU and Ukrainian defense industries will be the main topics of the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum to be held on May 6 in Brussels.

According to Ukrinform, the announcement of this event was published today on the website of the European External Action Service .

"Over 350

representatives from the EU institutions, governments, European and Ukrainian defence industries, industry associations, key partner countries and organisations will gather to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.

The event is organised with support of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU and the

Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe," the statement said.

As noted, the main goal of the high-level conference and a series of thematic working sessions is to strengthen cooperation between European and Ukrainian defense companies so that Ukraine can gain the necessary capabilities in areas where they are most needed, including air defense, missile and drone munitions.

"The EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum is a first, concrete step in the implementation of

the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS)

and an important part of EU's broader support to Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, freedom and independence against Russia's war of aggression," the statement said.

EU enlargement can't be complete without Ukraine -

As noted, the event will be attended by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, European Commissioner Thierry Breton, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine, and Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin.

As Ukrinform previously reported , in February of this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in the European Parliament that the European Union should perceive Ukraine as part of its own security and defense system, and, based on this, take practical steps to integrate the Ukrainian defense industry with the European one.