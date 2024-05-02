Japanese Government's Support Rating Falls To Record High

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The level of disapproval of the Japanese government led by FumioKishida has risen to 69%, the highest level since October 2021,when he became prime minister, Azernews reports,foreign media resources.

The level of government support remains unchanged at 26%. Afterthe failure of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led byKishida, approval of the leading opposition ConstitutionalDemocratic Party (KDP) increased markedly in by-elections in threeregions of the country: although 13% of respondents calledthemselves supporters, 18% are ready to give their votes for it inthe next elections.

One of the main reasons for the downgrade of the currentadministration was the scandal that broke out at the end of lastyear around financial reporting violations when collectingpolitical donations to the LDP. The level of support for thegovernment fell below 30%, which is considered a dangerous line inJapan, and several deputies were forced to leave prominentpositions, including heads of ministries and party bodies.

Although the general level of support for the LDP remains at29%, 28% are ready to give their votes for it in the nextelections. The gap between the LDP and the KDP has narrowed to 10percentage points. 33% of respondents do not support any party.