Micropsi Industries Introduces New AI-Vision Software Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) AI software company Micropsi Industries has launched MIRAI 2, the latest generation of its AI-vision software for robotic automation.

Building on the success of its predecessor, MIRAI 2 comes with five new features that enhance manufacturers' ability to reliably solve automation tasks with variance in position, shape, color, lighting or background.

Available immediately, the latest release offers users even greater reliability, easier and faster deployment, and robot-fleet scalability.

Gary Jackson, CEO of Micropsi Industries, highlights the company's dedication to innovation through close collaboration with partners and customers across various sectors such as automotive, electronics and home appliances.

Jackson says:“By integrating new features and capabilities into our offerings, we can address the unique challenges faced by these industries even more effectively.”

