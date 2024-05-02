Azerbaijan To Supply More Than 75% Of Bulgaria's Natural Gas Demand

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijani gas was projected to account for 76.6 percent ofBulgaria's domestic consumption in May, Azernews reports, citing The Sofia Globe.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said that thelong-term gas contract with Azerbaijan, which is linked to oilprices on international markets, rather than prices on gas hubs,played a role in“achieving beneficial prices.”

The rest of the gas for domestic consumption was secured bystate-owned gas company Bulgargaz via a liquefied natural gas (LNG)delivery contract, the regulator said.

Bulgaria's utilities regulator has approved a seven percent cutin the regulated gas price in the country for the month of May,setting the new price at 54.7 leva a MWh, excluding transportationcosts, excise, and value-added tax.

The regulator did not give a reason for the price reduction,which follows a small increase in April, but said that it took intoaccount the price trends on international gas markets.