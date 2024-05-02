Swiss Government Wants Better Gender Balance In Federal Administration

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The government on Wednesday announced new gender balance targets for the 2024-2027 period, particularly for women in high-ranking positions.

This content was published on May 2, 2024 - 13:56 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

For the 2020-2023 period, the government aimed for between 36% and 43% of women among civil servants in higher salary brackets, and between 27% and 32% of those on top salaries (of which there are around 800 senior executives).

In the 2024-2027 targets, the government has raised these goals to 39%-44%, and 30%-35% respectively, it said on Wednesday. The Border Guard Corps should meanwhile aim to boost the proportion of women to between 17% and 19%, compared with 16%-18% previously.

+ Read more – and have your say – on gender equality in Switzerland.

Otherwise, the government is retaining the same targets as before; 46%-50% of staff in all areas of the federal administration should be women. Between 2020 and 2023, the actual figure rose to 44.9%.

The Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) meanwhile has separate targets, given that military service is compulsory only for men and that national defence policy is centralised in Switzerland.

At the end of 2023, the proportion of women in the defence sector was 14%; the target range was 16-18%. The government said it was up to the federal administration to redouble its efforts here.

Multilingual

Targets for linguistic representation also remain unchanged. Between 68.5% and 70.5% of civil servants should be German-speaking, 21.5%-23.5% French-speaking, 6.5%-8.5% Italian-speaking and between 0.5% and 1% Romansh-speaking.

The target proportion of people with disabilities across the federal administration workforce also remains the same, 1.5%-2.5%. Nor has the government increased the target proportion of apprentices and university interns, as maintaining the current level was described as already an ambitious objective.

In this area, the government has however for the first time set targets for the number of apprentices and interns going into a job with the federal administration within six months of completing their placement: between 40% and 45% of apprentices and 45%-50% of university trainees.

The targets come into force with retroactive effect from January 1, 2024.



Adapted from French by DeepL/kp



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) registered a record number of reports of suspicious activity last year.

Read more: Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports More Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody

This content was published on May 2, 2024 The Schaffhausen judiciary has released the two teenagers from custody who allegedly planned bomb attacks in Switzerland.

Read more: Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody More OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Sluggish economic activity at the start of the year is weighing on growth in Switzerland, with GDP expected to fall to 1.1% in 2024.

Read more: OECD: Sluggish economic activity slowing growth in Switzerland More Report finds mistakes which led to Swiss government data breach

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Mistakes were made by both the government and internet company Xplain in the case of a criminal cyber-attack on the Bern-based IT business.

Read more: Report finds mistakes which led to Swiss government data breach More Swiss national science foundation funded over 5,000 projects in 2023

This content was published on May 2, 2024 In 2023, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) provided a total of CHF961 million worth of funding towards research projects.

Read more: Swiss national science foundation funded over 5,000 projects in 2023 More Sharp rise in foreign investments in Switzerland in 2023

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Switzerland bucked the European trend, which saw a decline in foreign investments across the continent last year.

Read more: Sharp rise in foreign investments in Switzerland in 2023 More Switzerland invites 160 delegations to June Ukraine peace talks

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Russia is currently not among the delegations invited to talks aimed at helping bring about peace in the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine.

Read more: Switzerland invites 160 delegations to June Ukraine peace talks More Survey: air travel most popular way to go on holidays for Swiss

This content was published on May 2, 2024 Despite the climate crisis, flying is the most popular mode of transport for private travel – particularly among young, urban and high-income travellers.

Read more: Survey: air travel most popular way to go on holidays for Swiss More Swiss government to use phone data to identify asylum seekers

This content was published on May 2, 2024 From April 2025, authorities plan to be able to analyse data from mobile phones, computers and other data carriers to identify asylum seekers.

Read more: Swiss government to use phone data to identify asylum seekers More Switzerland says it can't afford to take part in Copernicus programme

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Switzerland will not be taking part in the European Copernicus programme to monitor climate change from 2021 to 2027.

Read more: Switzerland says it can't afford to take part in Copernicus programme

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .