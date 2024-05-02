Iraq Vs Indonesia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Iraq and Indonesia will compete for the third and fourth place at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium . The third and final automatic berth at the Paris Olympics from the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024TM will be at stake today when Iraq and Indonesia face off in the third place playoff.

Iraq are seeking a sixth appearance and a first since 2016, while Indonesia's sole involvement to date came in 1956 before the Olympics' men's football tournament became a U23 affair. The losing team will still have one last shot at making it, via a playoff against Guinea on May 9 in Paris.

However, that is not on either side's minds for now as they look to pick themselves up from stumbling at the semi-finals to get ready for their second chance at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

FULL TIME

120+4' Attempt missed. Justin Hubner (Indonesia U23) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pratama Arhan.

120+2' Attempt missed. Ramadhan Sananta (Indonesia U23) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

120+1' Ahmed Maknazi (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

120' Hussein Hasan (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

117' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Ikhsan Nul Zikrak replaces Ivar Jenner.

113' Substitution, Iraq U23. Halo Faiq replaces Ali Jasim.

112' Substitution, Iraq U23. Karrar Saad replaces Muntadher Mohammed because of an injury.

111' Delay in match because of an injury Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23).

108' Attempt blocked. Ivar Jenner (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fajar Rahman.

106' Attempt missed. Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafael Struick.

105' Substitution, Iraq U23. Hussein Amer replaces Amin Al Hamawi.

105+3' First extra half ends

105+3' Attempt blocked. Justin Hubner (Indonesia U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

105' Attempt missed. Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23) left footed shot from outside the box.

104' Attempt missed. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Zaid Tahseen following a corner.

103' Attempt blocked. Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia U23) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

98' Attempt missed. Komang Teguh (Indonesia U23) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pratama Arhan.

96' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Ramadhan Sananta replaces Witan Sulaeman.

IN VIDEO: Watch Iraq's second goal!

96' GOAL! Iraq breaks the deadlock with a swift goal!

96' Goal! Iraq U23 2, Indonesia U23 1. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Muntadher Mohammed.

95' Attempt missed. Amin Al Hamawi (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zaid Tahseen with a cross following a corner.

93' Attempt missed. Muntadher Abdulameer (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Amin Al Hamawi.

First half Extra time begins

Iraq 1 - 1 Indonesia

END OF 90' Tension rises as the second half ends with a draw!

90+10' Attempt missed. Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ali Jasim with a cross following a corner.

90+7' Delay in match because of an injury Rafael Struick (Indonesia U23).

90+3' Attempt blocked. Fajar Rahman (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammad Ferarri.

90+2' Attempt saved. Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Muntadher Abdulameer.

90' Substitution, Iraq U23. Amin Al Hamawi replaces Ridha Fadhil.

90' Substitution, Iraq U23. Zaid Ismael replaces Karrar Mohammed Ali.

89' Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia U23).

88' Attempt saved. Ridha Fadhil (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mustafa Saadoun with a cross.

86' Attempt blocked. Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Maknazi.

86' Attempt blocked. Muntadher Abdulameer (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Jasim.

85' Attempt missed. Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed Maknazi with a cross.

82' Attempt blocked. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

80' Delay in match because of an injury Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23).

80' Justin Hubner (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

79' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Komang Teguh replaces Jeam Sroyer.

79' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Fajar Rahman replaces Rio Fahmi.

75' Attempt missed. Rafael Struick (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marselino Ferdinan.

73' Attempt blocked. Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Jasim.

72' Attempt missed. Jeam Sroyer (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box.

68' Delay in match because of an injury Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23).

68' Witan Sulaeman (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

67' Substitution, Iraq U23. Muntadher Abdulameer replaces Blnd Azad.

60' Standstill!

56' Attempt missed. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josef Al Imam.

54' Attempt missed. Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left.

50' Delay in match because of an injury Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23).

49' Karrar Mohammed Ali (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

48' Attempt blocked. Blnd Azad (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

48' Attempt blocked. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nihad Mohammed.

Second half begins!

Iraq 1 - 1 Indonesia

IN VIDEO: FIRST HALF HIGHLIGHTS

HALF TIME

45' Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

39' Delay in match because of an injury Mustafa Saadoun (Iraq U23).

38' Attempt blocked. Ridha Fadhil (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mustafa Saadoun.

37' Attempt saved. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mustafa Saadoun with a cross.

36' Attempt missed. Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mustafa Saadoun with a cross.

31' Attempt missed. Justin Hubner (Indonesia U23) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Tjoe-A-On with a cross following a set piece situation.

27' GOAL! Iraq equals and sets the match ablaze!

27' Goal! Iraq U23 1, Indonesia U23 1. Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) header from very close range following a corner.

27' Attempt blocked. Nihad Mohammed (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

22' Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Attempt saved. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Karrar Mohammed Ali.

19' GOAL! Indonesia takes the lead!

19' Goal! Iraq U23 0, Indonesia U23 1. Ivar Jenner (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

18' Attempt blocked. Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

9' Attempt saved. Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

6' Attempt saved. Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

5' Attempt missed. Ahmed Maknazi (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Match begins!

IN VIDEO: Fans arrive at at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Player Line-up

The end of an exciting tournament is finally here!

IN VIDEO: Watch as the teams arrive ready for the match!

The players are on each other's goals!