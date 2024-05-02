Ukraine Attracts Record Amount Of International Aid In March - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March, Ukraine attracted a record amount of international aid - more than $9 billion.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting on financial and economic issues, Ukrinform reports.

“I held a meeting on financial and economic issues with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the National Bank, the State Treasury and the NSSMC [National Securities and Stock Market Commission]. I heard reports on the current situation with the budget execution and the rhythm of international financial aid. In March, the government raised a record amount of over $9 billion. In April, we received another EUR 1.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility. In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already attracted about $12 billion in financial assistance,” Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram .

During the meeting, ways to boost lending to private sector projects were discussed.

"I heard the preliminary developments by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the National Bank. I gave the task to speed up this work. The government is focused on developing the domestic market and creating incentives for Ukrainian enterprises," Shmyhal emphasized.

The meeting participants also discussed improving the financial capacity of the defense industry. Relevant decisions are being prepared.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Shmyhal, in April 2024, Ukraine paid UAH 60.5 billion in pensions and UAH 5.3 billion in housing subsidies.