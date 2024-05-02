Has Turkey Halted Trade With Israel Amid Gaza War? Tel Aviv Lambasts 'Dictatorial' Behaviour Amid Escalating Tensions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Turkey ties faced a fresh hurdle on Thursday with reports indicating a complete halt of exports and imports. The development came weeks after Istanbul restricted exports to Israel over the war in Gaza and prompted a sharp rebuke from officials in Tel Aviv.

\"This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements,\" Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023.



MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108168341