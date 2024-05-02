Azerbaijan Discusses New Format Of Business Relations With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A new format for bilateral business relations between Azerbaijanand Uzbekistan was discussed.

According to Azernews , the Minister of Economyof Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote about this on X socialaccount.

"Within the framework of the 3rd Tashkent InternationalInvestment Forum, we took part in the panel session titled "Thecommon road to success: Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan." Our discussionscentred on the prospects of the strategic partnership between ourcountries, the new format of bilateral business relations, and theinitiatives aimed at promoting mutual investments,” the ministernoted.