Azerbaijan Discusses New Format Of Business Relations With Uzbekistan

A new format for bilateral business relations between Azerbaijanand Uzbekistan was discussed.
According to Azernews , the Minister of Economyof Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote about this on X socialaccount.
"Within the framework of the 3rd Tashkent InternationalInvestment Forum, we took part in the panel session titled "Thecommon road to success: Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan." Our discussionscentred on the prospects of the strategic partnership between ourcountries, the new format of bilateral business relations, and theinitiatives aimed at promoting mutual investments,” the ministernoted.
